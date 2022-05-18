French envoy, KC Principal discuss education plan

LAHORE:Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from French Embassy, Sabine Vermillard visited Kinnaird College on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Ms Sabine Vermillard met with Kinnaird College Principal Dr Rukhsana David, Executive Director of Centre for Learning and Cultural Development Rizwan Anwar and Director Ms Maha Jamil during her visit.

During the meeting, Ms Sabine Vermillard discussed about the possibility of increasing educational exchange programmes and strengthening the existing ties with French varsities including the University of Catholique De Lille. Ms Sabine also shared the ideas about educational opportunities for Pakistani students in French Universities. The upcoming educational activities, French Language Summer Camp at Kinnaird and Students Exchange Programme with France and Faculty Engagement with French institutes also discussed during the meeting.

Challenges, future prospects of poultry business discussed: The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged seminar on “Current Challenges and Future Prospects of Poultry Business” at its Ravi Campus on Tuesday.

Rana Ghulam Sabir and Dr Muhammad Faheem were the speakers at the seminar while Department of Poultry Production Chairman Dr Shahid Mehmood and number of students attended the seminar. Rana Ghulam Sabir delivered a detailed lecture on poultry entrepreneurship as a professional career while Dr Muhammad Faheem spoke about the poultry marketing business opportunities and challenges.

Meanwhile, Punjab Rural Support Programme (PRSP) CEO Abid Saeed visited the UVAS and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. A detailed meeting was also held in syndicate room with Abid Saeed. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Director Institute of Continue Education & Extension Dr Qurban Hussain, Dr Sanaullah Bhatti and other faculty members were present. During the meeting, Abid Saeed sought suggestion, discussed various areas of collaboration with UVAS. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested work for the development of UVAS Business Incubation Centre, rural woman empowerment, internship of graduate students, livestock farming community profitability in collaboration with PRSP.