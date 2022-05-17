Waste collecting equipment to be deployed at heritage sites

LAHORE:For promoting green and well-maintained tourist spots in Punjab, the tourism department will deploy waste collection equipment, including dumpers at 25 heritage sites.

The Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) handed over the machinery to tourism department during an International Conference and Exhibition (ICE) 2022 in Lahore. This was preceded by a session on “Eco-Tourism in Pakistan”, which was supported by PTEGP in collaboration with the WB. The secretary tourism department, Asadullah Faiz, while addressing the conference said, “Like other economies of the world, the COVID-19 crisis has provided an opportunity to revisit the planning and development of sites while protecting the nature and creating green jobs.

He said, Punjab has also introduced Eco-tourism projects which include development of green lodging facilities in Soon Valley, Khabeki and Uchali Lakes, Khushab, Parkway Project at Koh-e-Suleman, Kotli Sattian and Chakwal. Eight camping sites are also being developed at Changa Manga, Kenhati Garden, Khabeki Lake, Dhanoi, Dhaarabi Dam, Khajot Murree and Patriata. The installation of igloos at Bansra Gali will also contribute towards diverse and green tourism offerings.” Waqas Malik, Project Director, PTEGP also shared his views and said, “To harness the potential of Eco-Tourism, the PTEGP will launch the Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) for tourist destinations in the districts of Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur Districts. DIMPs of the aforementioned sites will not only provide detailed recommendations for improved visitor management, heritage protection, and environment preservation, but also include action plans to address over-tourism and transform the experience of visitors. Speaking further on the WB initiatives, Kiran Afzal, Senior Private Sector Specialist of the WB shared, “WB supports resilient and inclusive destinations which require responsible tourism practices. There is an emphasis on helping the travel and tourism industry adapt to the evolving needs of visitors who are now increasingly seeking outdoor adventures and customised tours of heritage sites. Most segments of the tourist are willing to pay for better hospitality standards and want to minimise both the burden on natural resources and disruption for local communities”. To promote sustainable tourism in Punjab, tourism department, PTEGP and WB are working hand in hand to make heritage and historical sites in Punjab more green and clean.