Monday May 16, 2022
National

Imran used chartered plane to attend Sialkot rally

PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with other party leaders used a-six-seated small aircraft ‘Eclipse-500’ to attend Sialkot rally

By News Desk
May 16, 2022
ISLMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with other party leaders used a-six-seated small aircraft ‘Eclipse-500’ to attend Sialkot rally on Sunday, Geo News reported.

According to the aviation sources, Imran Khan used the chartered plane to travel from Islamabad to Sialkot to attend the public rally, adding that the aircraft with flight code EA50 took off at 6:20pm Sunday evening and landed on Sialkot International Airport at 6:55pm. The airport sources said Imran Khan reached at Sialkot along with former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Quraishi and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

