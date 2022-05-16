Imran used chartered plane to attend Sialkot rally

ISLMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with other party leaders used a-six-seated small aircraft ‘Eclipse-500’ to attend Sialkot rally on Sunday, Geo News reported.
According to the aviation sources, Imran Khan used the chartered plane to travel from Islamabad to Sialkot to attend the public rally, adding that the aircraft with flight code EA50 took off at 6:20pm Sunday evening and landed on Sialkot International Airport at 6:55pm. The airport sources said Imran Khan reached at Sialkot along with former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Quraishi and Dr Shahbaz Gill.
Comments
Musa raza commented 34 minutes ago
Reply 0 0