Cricketer dies of heat stroke after back-to-back matches

KARACHI: A local cricketer Umar Khan died due to heat stroke during a match here at the Annu Bhai Park at North Nazimabad.
His nephew Talha told ‘The News’ that he played a match here at Landhi on Saturday and then went on to play another game at night at the Annu Bhai Park ground.
He batted well for his side and then also bowled well while defending a total.
“He told the captain to give him the last over and while bowling left-arm spin having the ability to unleash quicks as well, he won the match for his side. But soon after the victory he fell on the ground. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors said that he had already died,” Talha said.
He left behind a widow, suffering from blood cancer, and two children. Talha said that the 39-year-old played regular cricket in various tournaments.
“It’s a great shock for us,” Talha said.
His funeral was held here at Malir after asr prayers.
