Police kill robber, arrest accomplice in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a robber and arrested his accomplice as they were trying to escape after looting two citizens on their doorstep in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

Officials said that the two suspects riding a motorbike were attempting to flee after robbing two citizens near the Disco Bakery when the victims informed the police on routine patrol about the incident.

The cops chased after the robbers and tried to arrest them, but the suspects opened fire on the officials. Police returned fire, killing one suspect and arresting the other.

The deceased robber was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as Amjad. His arrested accomplice was identified as Fazal Khattak. According to their criminal record, Amjad had been arrested by the Aziz Bhatti police in three cases, and he got involved in street crime after getting released on bail.