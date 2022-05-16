Case filed against land grabbers for attacking revenue officials

Police have registered a case against a group of unidentified suspects for attacking a team of the revenue department of the Government of Sindh in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area.

FIR No. 886/22 has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 337A(i) and 353 at the Sachal police station on the complaint of Dhani Bakhsh, son of Elahi Bakhsh, supervising Tapedar, Scheme 33, Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The complainant said that he is a resident of Bahria Town, and the incident took place when he and his anti-encroachment team, on the orders of the Sindh High Court, visited for inspection suit No. 617/22 near Water Board Colony, near Saadi Town, Sector 47, Scheme 33.

He said that four unknown suspects were already there in a Toyota Corolla, adding that one of them introduced himself as a cantonment board member and warned them of dire consequences, saying that we would not be allowed to visit or inspect the land, even though they introduced themselves as government officials.

One of the suspects then phoned someone, following which over two dozen suspects with sticks, batons and other weapons arrived and started attacking the revenue team and their vehicles. The attack forced the revenue team to leave the area to save their lives. The complaint demanded strict action against the suspects.

Iqbal Ahmed, the owner of the 20-acre land that was to be inspected by the revenue department, claimed that the group of land grabbers, most of whom are of Afghan origin, live in the nearby Madina Colony.

“My land’s case is in court, but these land grabbers often create hurdles not only for us but also for government officials on their official visits on court orders. They [armed land grabbers] are trying to grab my land.”

He demanded that the authorities concerned take the necessary action against the criminal elements. The miscreants not only attacked the revenue and anti-encroachment team but also damaged the vehicles passing through the area at the time.

The Sachal police have also registered another case for attacking and damaging an SUV that was passing through Water Board Colony, while a crowd gathered from Madina Colony had also intercepted an Isuzu and severely damage it.