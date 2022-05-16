Under the blazing sun

This year’s summer in Pakistan has broken all records with its extreme temperatures across the country. The month of April was the hottest in 61 years as it recorded the maximum temperature of 49 degrees C in Sindh, bringing Pakistan at the top in the list of the world’s hottest places. This alarmingly high increase in temperatures is severely affecting every living creature. People are suffering from dehydration and heatstroke all across the country.
This alarming situation demands that the government comes up with a unified response at the national and international levels. It is high time the authorities addressed climate change challenges at all possible levels and implemented environment-friendly measures in order to roll back the damages global warming has caused.
Gul e Zahra
Sialkot
