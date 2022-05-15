KARACHI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had settled old scores with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leadership.
Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi, the former interior minister said the NAB law was being amended to save the opposition leaders.
He further said the opponents had dug a hole for Imran Khan but they themselves had fallen into it, adding that former president Asif Ali Zardari had settled old scores with the PMLN.
Sheikh Rashid said if the PTI was not allowed to hold public meetings in Faisalabad and Multan, the date for the long march would be announced before May 20. He said the government would start arresting the PTI workers from May 17-18, adding that the next 15 days would be crucial for politics. He said if the government used force against the PTI workers, the party would turn out to be stronger, adding the government wanted to put the country into a civil war and close the cases against the incumbent rulers.
He further said the government's real face would be revealed to the public very soon and expressed concerns that the country might default because of the current economic crisis.
