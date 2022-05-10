Solution to problems lies in early polls: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said he asks the powerful circles to hold early elections as the solution to the problems facing the country lies in early elections. Elections will have to be held early if the country has to be saved, he said this while talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Monday. “I want to give a message to the nation that elections are going to be held early.” He said the military spokesperson has told Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif that Imran Khan is not dragging the army into politics. He said he has trust in courts. If there is no trust in courts, this country cannot be run.

He reiterated that there are cases against 20 out of 42 ministers. He said the killer of 22 people has been appointed the Interior minister. Eleven witnesses had stated before an ANF court that Rana Sanaullah is a peddler.

He said his nephew is being humiliated. Nawaz Sharif criticized the army for 14 times, Maryam Nawaz criticized General Faiz for 14 times. A notice should be taken against the person who used unethical language against the army chief. He said all are prepared for elections except Asif Ali Zardari, adding that the PMLN and the JUIF have started holding public meetings. The PTI is already holding public meetings.