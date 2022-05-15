3 invigilators punished for negligence

LAHORE : The paper of Mathematics was conducted at all examination centres of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday.

A BISE spokesperson said that on the special direction of BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali, Mobile Inspectors, Controller Squad and Chairman Squad conducted full inspection.

Dr Mirza Habib Ali also raided the examination centres at 49-A Lawrence Road and Government High School Baghbanpura where invigilators M Mohsin, Adil Majeed and M Ali were discharged from the examination duty for negligence in performing their duties while unfair means cases were also registered against five candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 144 has been imposed within the limits of examination centres like every year.