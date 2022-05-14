Hamza leads on opening day of Federal Golf

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khattak took an early lead in the amateur gross category of Blue Arch Federal Amateur Golf Championship, carding a score of par 72 on the opening day Friday.

The golfer from Peshawar Club was seen carding three birdies and at the same time lost a stroke each on hole 2, 4 and 10 to finish the opening round at the score of par.

There was a three-way tie for the second position with Qasim Khan, Salman Khan and Noman Asghar all carding two over for the first round of 18 holes. Noman started the day by earning the upper hand at the front nine where he was seen securing two under 34. However, he was begged back by a series of bogies on back nine to finish with two over for the day.

Pakistan’s No 1 golfer Omar Khalid who arrived from Karachi the other day also started off brilliantly carding two under on front nine, starting the day with back-to-back birdies before carding two double bogies to finish the day at three over 75 for the opening day. However, a better performance is expected from him for the next two rounds.

In the professional category that also got underway Friday there was a four-way tie with Mohammad Waqar (ICGC), Mohammad Asif, Haroon Rashid and Mohammad Saqib all carded two under 70 for the opening round. Crd Ahmed Sajjad was leading in the senior amateur category followed by Brig Masood.

Ladies and junior events will get under way from today (Saturday).