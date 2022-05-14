Democrats urge Americans to stand up for abortion rights

WASHINGTON: US Democrats called on Friday for a giant mobilization for abortion rights on the eve of a nationwide day of protest against an expected Supreme Court move to end federal protections for the procedure.

Multiple US organisations plan to rally on Saturday, after a leaked draft ruling showed the court’s conservative majority poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion.

"I hope to see each and every one of our colleagues and the public at one of these rallies because I know we’re going to turn out en masse," said Barbara Lee, a House Democrat who has in the past spoken publicly about her own back-alley abortion. "We’re not going to be denied the right to make decisions about our own bodies will not stop fighting until everyone -- and I mean everyone -- has access to safe, legal and accessible abortions no matter their income, their zip code or their race." A Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the Senate on Wednesday after Republicans refused to allow a vote on the issue.

The House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act would have created a federal statute ensuring access to terminations for patients nationwide -- but all 50 Republicans and one of the 50 Democrats voted not to consider the legislation.