KPC event showers praise on Jan Khaskheli’s journalistic and literary works

Friends and admirers of Jan Khaskheli, senior journalist of The News who passed away on March 20 in Hyderabad at the age of 64 after brief illness, praised his journalistic and literary career at a condolence reference organised by the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday.

The late journalist was remembered for his writings, especially those highlighting the genuine issues of the rural people. KPC President Fazil Jamili remembered Khaskheli as a sensitive person saying that his sensitive nature reflected in his writings. He also stated that the late journalist was active in Karachi's literary circles.

Khaskheli, who was an active participant of the Sindhi Adabi Sangat, had been regularly writing news features for The News from its Hyderabad bureau. The journalists and authors who paid tributes to Khaskheli included KPC Vice President Rasheed Memon, Shahid Shah, Aijaz Shaikh, former KPC president Imtiaz Khan Faran, Saeed Sarbazi, Abdul Razzaq Sarohi, Riaz Sohail, Allauddin Khazada, Aajiz Jamali, Arbab Chandio, Younis Mahar, Attiya Dawood, Muhammad Ali Pathan and Shujauddin Qureshi.

A family member of the late journalist was also present. The speakers said that Khaskheli would always prefer to cover buried issues of rural Sindh, especially those related to water shortage and agriculture. While practising journalism, he never compromised on truth and journalistic ethics.

It was said that he was a self-made person who started his journalistic career from Sindhi newspapers and then shifted to the English print media. Some participants at the event also spoke on short stories and poetry penned by Khaskheli. They said his literary works were inspired by his deep attachment with the people.