Rescue 1122 service to start in Karachi on May 30

The Sindh government has decided to launch the Rescue 1122 service in Karachi for providing emergency assistance to people in distress on May.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday with Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput in chair. Relevant officials briefed the meeting that the project to launch the trauma centre and Rescue 1122 service in Larkana would also be completed by May 30.

The service would also be launched in the rest of the divisions of the province in later stages. The meeting decided that facilities of fire engines and ambulances would be available after every 50 kilometres on the motorway and Indus Highway. Once the ambulance facility was launched under the Rescue 1122 service, the fire brigade would also work under the same initiative. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator and Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a fleet of 50 ambulances would become operational in Karachi from May 30 under the Rescue 1122 service.

He said the Sindh government had decided to launch the rescue service in the city after making improvements in the civic infrastructure and transportation facilities in Karachi. He said that a quick response centre would also be established in the city after every 10 kilometres under the rescue initiative.

Meanwhile, another meeting with the Sindh chief secretary in chair decided to avail the services of the Sindh police and Rangers to take stern action against hoarding and smuggling of wheat from the province.

The meeting decided to fulfil the target of the Sindh government to procure 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in the current year. He asked the Sindh food secretary to present to him a report on a daily basis on action taken against the hoarding of wheat.