AMPAK, Adpulse sign pact

KARACHI: AMPAK business development forum and Adpulse IMC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for trade and business development as well as bilateral cooperation in different sectors, The News learnt on Wednesday.
The MoU aims to promote development and investment, women empowerment, and cultural exchange, said co-founder and global secretary general AMPAK’s forum Syed Nasser Wajahat.
Wajahat said the business development forum was contributing to strengthening trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.
He was of the view that AdPulse was an event management and media production company, which was going to produce a 10-minute documentary film featuring the progress with reference to trade development and business growth between the two countries, he informed.
CEO AdPulse Khurram Jaffrani said the accord would increase confidence of Pakistan’s international trading partners securing bilateral trade between both countries.
