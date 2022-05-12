Outages mar life as shortfall jumps to 4,200MW

LAHORE: With an unprecedented rise in temperature, unannounced loadshedding has marred routine life, prompting the incumbent government to arrange fuel for thermal power plants. The duration of outages has also been extended to unbearable levels.
Power shortfall, which was hovering around 3,000MW yesterday, jumped to 4,200MW on Wednesday, resulting in outages spanning in the range of 4-6 hours in cities and 10-12 hours in rural areas. At present, forced and declared loadshedding is said to be in full swing in the country. The duration of loadshedding on high loss feeders has also been extended and despite the suppression of additional power to Karachi, outages tend to increase.
According to the power shortfall data, the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) with 760MW and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) with 680MW shortfall were unable to meet power demand and supply following generation deficit and forced outages at high loss feeders or planned outages. Subsequently, the consumers in these power utilities have been subjected to long suspension of electricity supply.
Karachi, the biggest commercial hub of the country, is stated to be facing shortfall of 2,400MW. The consumers complained that they are facing power cuts of 5-7 hours daily.
However, the KE stated that the power utility is facing an average shortfall of 200 to 250 MW.
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution, calling upon President Arif Alvi to act in a...
NEW DELHI: An Indian court failed to deliver a verdict in a case seeking to outlaw marital rape after two judges...
PTI MPAs have argued that the parliamentary party did not give any direction to them for CM Punjab election
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has allowed VIP security to PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, local media reported...
KARACHI: Many ex-military men have expressed their anger and resentment at PTI Chairman and former prime minister...
In 1970, Pakistan’s economy grew by a wholesome 11 percent. In 1980, Pakistan’s economy grew by a robust 10...
Comments