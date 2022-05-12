Outages mar life as shortfall jumps to 4,200MW

A trader starting a generator as power outages mar the civic life in Pakistan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: With an unprecedented rise in temperature, unannounced loadshedding has marred routine life, prompting the incumbent government to arrange fuel for thermal power plants. The duration of outages has also been extended to unbearable levels.

Power shortfall, which was hovering around 3,000MW yesterday, jumped to 4,200MW on Wednesday, resulting in outages spanning in the range of 4-6 hours in cities and 10-12 hours in rural areas. At present, forced and declared loadshedding is said to be in full swing in the country. The duration of loadshedding on high loss feeders has also been extended and despite the suppression of additional power to Karachi, outages tend to increase.

According to the power shortfall data, the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) with 760MW and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) with 680MW shortfall were unable to meet power demand and supply following generation deficit and forced outages at high loss feeders or planned outages. Subsequently, the consumers in these power utilities have been subjected to long suspension of electricity supply.



Karachi, the biggest commercial hub of the country, is stated to be facing shortfall of 2,400MW. The consumers complained that they are facing power cuts of 5-7 hours daily.

However, the KE stated that the power utility is facing an average shortfall of 200 to 250 MW.

