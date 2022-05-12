Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally in Swabi on May 11, 2022. Photo: Twitter

SWABI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that her party need not take Imran Khan’s failures upon it, rather he should be allowed to face the masses who would pose questions over his performance.

She said that Pakistan's problems cannot be fixed in a few months, adding that political and economic mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan's government requires one to two years. "In the next elections, the PMLN will form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," she said this while addressing a gathering in Chota Lahor tehsil of Swabi.

She said that ousted prime minister Imran Khan was using the “lettergate” narrative to mislead the people and undermine the state institutions. The PMLN held the gathering in Swabi to show its political power as Imran Khan is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district. Maryam was brought to the venue for the public meeting in a procession.

In her address, she said the “lettergate” was a drama and no one believed in Imran Khan’s narrative which, she said, is aimed at misleading the people and undermining the state institutions. She said that Imran Khan was removed through the no-trust move as he was undermining the country.



“We will not allow him to flee the country and he will have to face the law of the land,” she said, adding that Imran Khan was in fact the real Mir Jaffar as he pushed the country to bankruptcy.

The PMLN leader said the former prime minister was hiding behind the “lettergate” to divert the attention of the people from his performance. “He blamed the army and politicians but did not say a word about his own failure. He should stop targeting the state institutions and tell the people about his performance.”

She said Imran Khan violated the Constitution and was unwilling to relinquish power after losing the majority in the National Assembly. Maryam said that Imran Khan sold precious gifts from Toshakhana and took home a BMW car worth Rs150 million. She said that Farah Gogi made billions of rupees through corrupt practices. “Imran Niazi still considers himself a pious leader and is now defending Farah Gogi,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan divided the nation, weakened the economy, maligned state institutions and took dictation from International Monetary Fund. Imran Khan refused to accept court verdicts and incited the youth to violence.

“Imran Khan is now demanding early elections, but he failed to fulfill his pledges, encouraged corrupt practices and damaged the country’s image at the international level,” she said. The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan was good at taking U-turns. He failed to control inflation and rendered many people jobless, she added. Maryam Nawaz urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to use their vote with great care in the next general elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister, said that Imran Khan is in fact the real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq as he has become a threat to the national security. “Imran Khan should keep in mind that our ancestors offered sacrifices for this country and we will never allow anyone to harm its integrity and sovereignty,” he said.