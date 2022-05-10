Imran used KP govt’s copter for Abbottabad rally

KARACHI: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan used the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s copter to arrive in public gathering held in Abbottabad on Sunday.
The PTI chairman travelled from Islamabad to Abbottabad and after attending the public meeting in Abbottabad, he travelled back to Islamabad on the same copter of the KP government.
It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already started a probe into the use of provincial government’s helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan in the past.
In this regard, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, talking to Geo News, said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan travelled from Islamabad to Abbottabad to attend the public meeting.
He said it is the chief minister’s discretion to take along with him whoever he wants, adding that the CM, along with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, travelled back to Islamabad after attending the Abbottabad rally.
