Contentcycle: Looking at non-Netflix cycle of content

Karachi:It is a truism that content is king. With the arrival of original content, network television has almost become obsolete. But in return Netflix’s arrival has followed a string of streaming outlets.

For the year 2022, the recommended streaming sites (that first and foremost offers original content as well as past programming) include Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max and other options such as Disney+, ESPN+, Discovery+, Paramount+, and Peacock among other options. Not all streaming sites may be available to Pakistani fans but it’s a matter of time given how successful Netflix’s run has been thus far. While Netflix is at the top of the table, in terms of original content, a number of series from other sites do deserve a mention as we learn to move beyond Netflix’s supremacy.

Plus, some of the best actors in Hollywood, are featuring in these productions. Apple TV Plus has a few enticing productions to offer. Among them is WeCrashed featuring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway who begin as a success story in Silicon Valley before they ‘crash’. Also on the same streaming site, the mighty Gary Oldman will be seen as a washed-up spy who uncovers a conspiracy in Slow Horses. They also have a female-anthology series called Roar - based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern - whose cast includes Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Meera Syal. They also have Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston featuring in The Essex Serpent based on a novel by Sarah Perry. Josh Brolin stars in Amazon Prime Video’s western Outer Range while Julia Roberts and Sean Penn appear in Gaslit that examines WaterGate scandal from Starz.

Similarly, Hulu won the race to bring the controversial Kardashians (featuring Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and the clan), the most successful reality TV show after its run-on cable channel E! for more than a decade. Though there are several more options - excluding Netflix - this list must include House of the Dragon from HBO, a prequel to Game of Thrones that’s based on the Targaryen family with the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith on board for the series.

Bottom line: Moving beyond Netflix, there are several promising series appearing on non-Netflix streaming sites and exploring them would be a good idea as the former’s monopoly gets challenged.