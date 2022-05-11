17-year-old motorcyclist killed by kite string

A teenage boy was killed after his throat was slit by a kite string near Shah Faisal Colony No. 3 on Tuesday, according to the police officials concerned.

Following the incident, people gathered on the spot and took the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but he died before reaching the hospital. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Kamran, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony.

SHO Manzur Arain said the boy was riding his motorbike when the incident occurred, adding that a search is underway to arrest kite sellers and fighters. Similarly, a man was reportedly injured after his throat was slit by a kite string near the Gharibabad traffic signal in Sharifabad, but the police officials concerned denied the occurrence of any such incident.

Cop shot and injured

A search has been launched for the attacker who allegedly shot and injured a policeman during a snap checking in Malir. A police team during a routine snap signaled two people riding a motorcycle to stop. In response, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police. As a result, Sajjad was wounded, while the suspects managed to escape the scene. The cop was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance.

Factory worker killed

A man was shot dead in a targeted killing in Korangi.According to Awami Colony SHO Sohail Khaskheli, 30-year-old Mairaj was going to work with his brother Bilal when two men riding a motorcycle came close to their motorcycle, opened fire on Mairaj and escaped. Mairaj worked the night shift at a garment factory. The police suspected that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity.