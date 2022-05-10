Cabinet to okay strategy today to deal with Imran, Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its important meeting being held today (Tuesday) morning will approve strategy to deal with the reckless rhetoric of PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders of the party.

The cabinet that was earlier scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) has been advanced for a day due to the certain political developments.

The sources said that a high-level extensive meeting that took place Monday evening at the Prime Minister House where various issues were discussed and a constitutional expert pointed out that President Arif Alvi has committed the offence like former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri by discarding the advice of the prime minister for removal of Punjab Governor.

The government could knock the door of the higher courts to solve the matter. The outgoing governor Punjab could be apprehended if tries to continue to avail protocol. The sources said that the government would wait Jhelum address of PTI Chief Imran Khan being delivered by him today (Tuesday). He will be immediately booked if he repeats what he has been saying about the national institutions.

A proposal regarding arrest of PTI chief could come up for consideration if he doesn’t give up habit of flouting of the constitution. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan would be given free hand to deal with agitation of the PTI, the sources added.