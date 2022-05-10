Rashid appointed as KPL Director Cricket

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as Director Cricket Operations of Kashmir Premier League (KPL), it was announced on Monday.
President of KPL Arif Malik said Rashid is the right man to shoulder the responsibility of taking KPL to the new heights of modern world cricket. Commenting on his new role, Rashid said that he was excited about this new opportunity and can’t wait to get started. Rashid said that he was very passionate about the second season of KPL and looking forward to helping cricket in Kashmir grow even bigger.
