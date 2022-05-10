Medical camp in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A free medical camp was organised here at the Doga Macha area of Dattakhel Tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.
It was organised by the district administration of North Waziristan, Pakistan Army Headquarters 7-Division and the District Health Office. A total of 712 patients were examined by medical and pediatric specialists, surgeons, gynaecologists and general physicians at the camp.
The patients were given free medicines as well. People of the area appreciated the efforts of the organisers.The administration said that such medical camps would be organised in other parts of the district as well.
