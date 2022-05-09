Imran Khan urged to avoid confrontation

LAHORE:Central President Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Rehmat Khan Wardag has demanded the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to give space to the present government rather than pushing the country towards polarisation.

Addressing an Eid Milan party, the Tehreek-e-Istaqlal President said that there had been conspiracy against the PTI government; rather it was the no confidence expressed by its own MNAs ousted Imran.

He also pressed Imran Khan to give chance to the present government to run the country and avoid confrontation. He stated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had been a good administrator and said it could be expected from him that his government would fulfil its pledges with the allies including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman. Wardag also stressed the need for the construction of water reservoirs and dams in the country including Kalabagh Dam.