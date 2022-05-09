District management fails to implement reduced rates

LAHORE:The district management has managed to bring down the prices in the official rate list after the change of government to show the performance to control the inflation but completely failed to implement the reduced rates in the city.

The prices of almost all vegetables and fruits were sharply went down this week from the last week, expect the poultry meat prices which increased following the increase in demand with the start of weeding season. The weeding seasons starts with the end of holy month of Ramazan. Historically, the prices of chicken meat increased sharply with the start of weeding season, which gradually starts decline as influx of weeding passed alongside improved supplies.

However, the district management shows its performance with reduce rates in official rate list as it reported to the database as well. Factually, across the city the price list was not implemented. The sellers openly claim of bribing the price control magistrates and other government officials for price list violations. Therefore, they plainly refused to sell the fruits and vegetables at official rates list. Rather, they asked to make a complaint to anywhere as they are bribing so no one can take action against them. It proved that the change of government did not bring any change for the public on price violation and open overcharging. Further, the meat sellers are also openly violating the price list in the city. The district management is completely aware of the situation but they did not take any action.

This week price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs86 per kg, fixed at Rs316 per kg, sold at Rs340-370 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs124 per kg, fixed at Rs458 per kg, and sold Rs470-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs20-22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30-35 per kg, while A-grade at Rs40 per kg, potato white gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs15-17 kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs73-79 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, and C-grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs62-65 per kg, B&C mix sold at sold at Rs80-90 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade declined by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs52-55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs48-51 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg. Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs190-195 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai reduced by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Cucumber Farm declined by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg and cucumber local by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Brinjal price was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs50 kg. Biter gourd was reduced by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Spinach farm was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs17-18 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 per kg. Zucchini long reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.