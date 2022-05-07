Rana Sanaullah Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said the government has decided to start a crackdown on elements maligning people through immoral videos on social media. Those spreading such unethical material on social media would be nabbed, he said in a statement issued here.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also directed not to tolerate such material. The social media would not be allowed to be used for mudslinging on others, he added.

He said such incidents would be curbed in which such material was used for blackmailing. Those involved in criminal activities would be dealt with an iron hand, he added. He said the FIA and other departments concerned have been instructed to take action against such immoral and unethical videos.

The government's announcement came following former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement, who said that his opponents have "hired companies that are preparing for his character assassination."



"We will not allow people to use the social media to humiliate someone," said the interior minister. He said that the government will deal with those involved in a harsh manner. "We will wipe out those who spread this filth," said Sanaullah, adding that instructions have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and relevant authorities in this regard.