Social media replaces traditional practices for Eid greetings

PESHAWAR: The digital age has greatly influenced traditional practices as most people now prefer to exchange Eid greetings through social media instead of visiting well-wishers to celebrate such festive occasions.

Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan mostly by visiting elders, relatives, friends and other well-wishers.

They enjoy the occasion by entertaining the guests with special traditional meals. But the practice is being increasingly replaced and greetings are exchanged through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, etc.

Considering it an easy way to keep in view their busy schedule, the central and provincial leaders of various political parties, including the newly elected mayors and chairmen displayed posters and billboards in public places to congratulate voters and supporters in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Eidul Fitr.

Terming it a change, a former nazim of union council Shamatpur in Mardan, Jalilul Mulk, said the leaders and supporters considered it a convenient mode of congratulating people on such occasions but that had eroded an otherwise excellent tradition.

In the past, he recalled, the people used to visit each other’s hujras, and houses to exchange pleasantries that would give an opportunity to them to understand the problems of each one. “But now everyone is busy and has no time.”

Wisal Khan, a youngster, defended the digital mode of greetings as the population had increased. “It is not possible for us to visit all in these busy times. Exchanging Eid greetings on social media is very easy as you can reach everyone within seconds,” he elaborated.

Thanking the social media, he said they met friends and relatives in other countries and exchanged greetings with them. Showing the video clips which he had shared with friends in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, he said the people will have to move fast with the changing world and meet the emerging challenges.

He said the youngsters had learnt a lot from the rapidly changing political national and international situation in this modern age through social media. The youngster said the youths in the rural areas visit elders, adding they should not abandon the traditions but must learn the modern technology.