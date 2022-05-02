APNS grieved over death of Owais Aslam’s mother

KARACHI: The APNS on Sunday expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mrs Rafat Aslam mother of Owais Aslam Ali, chief editor Monthly Economic Outlook and Press Foundation of Pakistan.
All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, in a press statement, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to Owais Aslam Ali and the family to bear the great loss.
PESHAWAR: The decisions taken by the University of Malakand Senate in its meeting held in September 2021 could not be...
KARACHI: A glowing Hania Aamir arrived at Nueplex Cinemas, her bubblegum pink outfit offset by glimmering...
LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd has diverted gas supplies of fertilizer plants to power sector, sparking fear...
QUETTA: A woman and her four children were found slain in Kuchlak, an outskirt area of Quetta. Police confirmed the...
Masjid-e-Nabvi’s incident was unfortunate and planned jointly by Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid, says Hanif Abbasi
KARACHI: PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi has said that when decisions are in favour of the Sharifs, courts open at night and...
Comments