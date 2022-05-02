APNS grieved over death of Owais Aslam’s mother

KARACHI: The APNS on Sunday expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mrs Rafat Aslam mother of Owais Aslam Ali, chief editor Monthly Economic Outlook and Press Foundation of Pakistan.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, in a press statement, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to Owais Aslam Ali and the family to bear the great loss.