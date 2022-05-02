PSL-8 from February 15 next year

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the schedule for the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL-8) without consulting the franchises.

According to sources, the event will be held between February 15 and March 31.

“There was no discussion between franchises and PSL management regarding the schedule but despite that it was finalised,” the franchises were quoted as saying by sources.

The PCB has also decided that the 2023 tournament will take place at four venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

According to sources, New Zealand and then West Indies will visit Pakistan in January 2023, after which Pakistan will host the Super League 8.