MPA dies of cardiac arrest

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Khan died due to cardiac arrest, his family said on Saturday.

Waqar Khan was elected from the provincial assembly constituency PK-7 Swat.

His funeral prayer was offered at Shah Dheri in Swat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the death of member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party (ANP).

The KP CM, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Khayber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has also offered condolence over the MPA’’s demise. He said the social and political contribution of Waqar Ahmad would always be remembered.