MPA dies of cardiac arrest

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Khan died due to cardiac arrest, his family said on Saturday.
Waqar Khan was elected from the provincial assembly constituency PK-7 Swat.
His funeral prayer was offered at Shah Dheri in Swat.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the death of member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party (ANP).
The KP CM, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Khayber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has also offered condolence over the MPA’’s demise. He said the social and political contribution of Waqar Ahmad would always be remembered.
PESHAWAR: Thousands of worshippers, including women, attended the Khatmul Quran in the Taraweeh prayers at the...
LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Department has finalised the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies...
LAHORE: Present government has risen the minimum wages for unskilled workers to Rs25000 per month but it has not...
MUZAFFARABAD: A protest rally was on Saturday organized by the Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir as the military...
NOWSHERA: The Cantonment Board General Hospital, Nowshera, was shifted to a newly-constructed building while the Women...
HARIPUR: A 12-year-old boy died during treatment at a private clinic in a remote village of Sera-e-Niamat Khan Union...
Comments