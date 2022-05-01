Celebrities, models throng premiere of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

LAHORE : The Red Carpet premiere of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ at Cinestar was a star-studded affair. More than 200 celebrities, models and media people thronged the red carpet premiere of Parde Mein Rehne Do late on Friday night.

The much awaited film has Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir in the lead roles. While they and film director Wajahat Rauf got the most attention, this film has also introduced fresh faces. Actors Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan and Momin Saqib are doing debut. Talented teenager Aashir Wajahat, son of Wajahat Rauf, is the music director in the film and it is his debut.

The film is fun to watch. It is about impotence which has been a taboo in our society. This movie uses humour to shed light on the matter and has opened conversation on an important topic.

Hania Aamir, charming as ever, wore an off-white silk saree with a panel of orange floral print that looked very refreshing. The only other person wearing saree was the producer, Shazia Wajahat. Ali Rehman Khan had adorned a suit and film director Wajahat Rauf a three-piece suit.

Mother daughter duo Saba Faisal and Sadia Faisal were among the first few to arrive. Sadia Faisal was wearing a shimmering peach coloured one piece dress with a flowing cape behind her. Nirmal Roy, the slim, young singer who has sung the song ‘Chal chalain’ in the film, was also in a shimmering black one-piece dress.

Munazza Arif who is also in the cast with Javed Sheikh in Parde Mein Rehne Do, said, “Everybody has to come and watch the movie. It’s so much fun.” She was praise for Javed Sheikh and said, “He accommodated me so beautifully.”

Noorul Hassan who has a role in the film Parde Mein Rehne Do and is working in Chaudhry and Sons by Geo which has received much applause, said, “Five mainstream films are coming. May they become famous five.”

Celebrities Shiraz Uppal musician and singer, Jawad Bashir film director, Daniyal Zafar actor, Anusheh Asad model and many others were there. Shiraz Uppal said he liked the vibes of the movie Parde Mein Rehnay Do very much. “Music complements film. It’s exciting to compose music,” he said.

This Eid there will be four Urdu films, two Punjabi and two Pushto films in cinema. Parde Mein Rehne Do is set to release on Eidul Fitr by Geo Films and Eveready Pictures.