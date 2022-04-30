KP govt draws up plans to facilitate tourists on Eid

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put in place all the necessary arrangements to ensure law and order and extend maximum facilitation to the tourists during the upcoming Eid holidays in the province.

Comprehensive plans have been chalked out for the tourist areas including Hazara and Malakand divisions in this regard.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting to review the arrangements to this effect, said a handout on Friday

Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of departments concerned and Rescue 1122 Director-General attended the meeting. The commissioners and regional police officers of Hazara and Malakand attended the meeting via video link.

Briefing about the security plan and other arrangements made to facilitate the tourists during the Eid holidays in Hazara and Malakand divisions, it was informed that all the arrangements with regard to the security of tourists and facilitations have been completed.

The forum decided that local administration, police, Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Administration, health centres and all other relevant departments in the districts with tourist potential will remain on high alert during the Eid holidays.

Commissioners, RPOs, deputy Commissioners, district police officers and assistant commissioners would also be present in their respective stations. Written directives were issued to all commissioners and RPOs to this effect.

The officials said the necessary steps were also being taken to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and food items in substantial quantities in the Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Besides, dedicated helplines would be established to facilitate the people at tourist sites.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of vehicular traffic and to avoid possible road blockades during the Eid holidays in the province.

The participants were informed that mobile workshops, fork-lifters and mobile canteens would also be made available in the tourist areas.

Besides, in order to ensure the security of tourists, cops would be deployed at tourist sites in special uniforms.

Moreover, the availability of necessary medical staff and medicines at all healthcare facilities would be ensured to provide timely first aid to tourists in case of an emergency and control rooms were being set up to cope with any emergency situation.

Heavy machinery would be available for immediate rehabilitation and clearance of roads closed due to possible landslides. The meeting was informed that the holidays of Rescue 1122 personnel across the province had been cancelled for Eidul Fitr.

The rescue stations across the province would remain open during the Eid holidays.

Emergency medical equipment and other supplies had been provided to all rescue stations.

Besides, Rescue 1122 was setting up special camps at various tourist destinations while divers’ teams along with rescue equipment would remain on alert at rivers, dams and other swimming places.

Expressing satisfaction at the arrangements made, the chief minister directed the relevant officials to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared for this purpose.

He said special attention should be paid to ensuring the availability of food items, petrol and diesel in abundance during the Eid holidays and foolproof arrangements should be made for the security of tourists in view of the prevailing situation.

Mahmood Khan called for close coordination among the local administration, rescue agencies, medical centres and stakeholders for immediate action in case of any unpleasant situation.