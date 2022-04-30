512 prisoners get 60 days special remission in Haripur

HARIPUR: At least 512 prisoners, including five women and two juvenile inmates of Haripur central prison, secured 60 days special remission, an official said on Friday.Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced a two-month special remission to prisoners across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification issued from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department those convicted under anti-terrorist act, anti-state activities would not be entitled for the special remission granted by the chief executive of the province and the remission in the jail sentences of others would be effective from April 29, 2022.

The superintendent said that a total of 512 inmates, including two juveniles and five women, were among the beneficiaries of the special reduction in their jail sentences. “But none of them was released as their sentence periods had not yet expired despite special remission of 60 days,” he added. He said that the remission had been recorded in their files but they would be released once their total sentence handed down by different courts was completed.

However, the District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jehanzeb Khan Shinwari also held camp court in the jail ahead of Eidul Fitr on Friday and decided the cases of 13 inmates who were under trial prisoners lodged in the jail on charges of minor offenses.