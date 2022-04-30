PM Shehbaz offering Friday prayers in Masjidun Nabawi, Madinah on April 29, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that the enforcement of UNSC resolutions against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine by India and Israel respectively could bring about a durable peace in the region.

He expressed solidarity with the brave Palestinian people and reiterated support for the global pledge of an independent state of Palestine. The prime minister, in his message on Al-Quds Day observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan, said the designation of the day by Iran in 1979 was aimed at expressing Muslim Ummah’s support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for rights. He said Jerusalem had been recognised as the capital of the Palestinian state where the Qibla-e-Awal is a source of peace for the Muslims.

"Every year, on this day, Muslims strongly condemn the oppression of the Zionist forces, barbaric attacks and aggression by the Zionist state. Pakistan also joins the voices for justice and condemns the oppression of the Palestinian people," he added.

The prime minister urged the international community to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and agreements on the two-state solution. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to martyrs of Kashmir and Palestine movements, and prayed for the success of their decades-old struggle.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia. The prime minister was received by the Governor of Mecca, Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud, and Dr Musaid Al-Aiban, the National Security Adviser of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister was accompanied by prominent cabinet members including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other officials, with a special focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creating more opportunities for Pakistani employees in Saudi Arabia. Both sides will also exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.