Palestine envoy keen to boost bilateral trade

Islamabad : Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Khan along with his delegation visited Palestine embassy to meet Ahmad Jawad Rabei, ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan to surge and upend economic cooperation and discussing the dynamics of increasing trade and ties between the two brotherly nations to bridge the gap between Pakistani and Palestinian business society.

Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus was accompanied by Umar Hussain, Omais Khattak, Shakir and Rana Qaiser. The ambassador was guided about opportunities in the business sector which could play a major role in developing the economy and to shape a collective vision for sustainable economic growth.

Former president of ICCI underscored that Pakistan is at the convergence of three geo economically significant regions of south Asia, central Asia and West Asia. The ambassador showed keen interest to explore market opportunities and to boost trade and commerce with Pakistan as there is a lot of potential in this sector.

Talking to the press, the envoy floated the idea to hold an exhibition in the next few weeks in Centaurus to portray the culture and shared values along with food festivals.

While talking to the press, the CEO termed Pakistan as a goldmine and that friendly countries must explore investment opportunities including private sectors like automobile, pharmaceutical, food industry, marble, agriculture, Steel, telecom and IT. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan assured the ambassador his full support and welcomed the Palestinian business society to form JVs and investments in special economic zones.