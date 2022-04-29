Pakistan defeat Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-0 in the World Junior Tennis Competition (WJT) Boys’ 14/Under Asia/Oceania final qualifying event 2022, underway at the R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi (India).
Ahtesham Humayun and Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan won their singles with Ahtesham Humayun & Hamza Roman making it 3-0 for Pakistan.
