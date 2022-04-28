JS Bank partners with NdcTech

KARACHI: JS Bank, a leading commercial bank of Pakistan, has modernised its core banking platform with an IT company NdcTech as the implementation partner, The News learnt on Wednesday.

The deployment is a central part of the bank’s strategy to rebuild its technology and support its future growth objectives, JS said.

According to JS Bank, enhancing customer experience has always been its top priority. Temenos open platform for composable banking enables it to offer a rich integrated experience for its customers, the bank added.

The bank collaborated with NdcTech to help modernise its banking operations and upgrade the technology stack to achieve scale. JS is now able to use an integrated architecture to support its retail, corporate, and treasury needs, creating a more flexible environment to sustain forthcoming expansions.

NdcTech has capability of conducting large transformations using industry best practices, skilled expertise on Temenos products, and in-depth knowledge of accelerated methodologies and tools.

The bank shared that it was a complex project to execute, with a change at all layers of the core banking technology stack, which required extensive cycles of testing and dress rehearsals, prior to a successful cutover for go live.

Speaking on the occasion, Tauseef Ahmed, director project delivery and customer care at NdcTech said JS Bank had chosen his company for transformation based on their ability to comprehend and adapt to the local market and environment.

Ahmed said a common value that JS Bank and NdcTech share is their focus on customer-centricity, and going beyond capabilities to deliver a premium customer experience. He was pleased to announce the successful go-live of JS Bank, enabling them to deliver digital transformation.