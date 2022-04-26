Govt urged to introduce reforms to broaden tax net

PESHAWAR: Participants at a roundtable conference here on Monday suggested to the government to introduce holistic reforms to widen the existing tax base by bringing new people under the net.
The conference was jointly organised by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme here.
