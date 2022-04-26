To figure out doping wrongdoing, probe committee meets today

KARACHI: The probe committee constituted by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to investigate the kabaddi doping scandal will meet at Lahore on Tuesday (today).

“Yes we will meet tomorrow at Lahore,” a member of the committee told ‘The News’ on Monday. The committee will dig out various details of the matter by interviewing different people associated with these players who have been tested positive.

The terms of reference of the committee shall be to ascertain effectiveness of internal doping controls established by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), to ascertain why internal doping controls of PKF were breached, to ascertain the exact number of doping tests held by PKF in last three years, to fix responsibility upon the person(s) involved, to recommend measures for future course.

The committee has also been advised by the POA that it should finalise its findings within 40 days. The committee is being headed by convener Mohammad Shafiq, who is the president of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) and secretary of Asian Handball Federation. The Executive Vice-President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javed Lodhi, chairman of Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) Major (retd) Majid Wasim, Secretary Medical Commission POA Dr Asad Abbas and Member POA Medical Commission Dr Lubna Sibtain are its members. It is pertinent to mention here that seven kabaddi players were tested positive. The tests had been conducted by the PKF during the National Championship in Lahore last January.