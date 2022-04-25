Pak squash players to feature in four international events

KARACHI: Six players of the country will participate in four international squash events next month.

According to details, Ibrahim Noorani is to play the $5000 Esporte Clube Pinheiros Open in Brazil where he will face sixth seed Ricardo Toscano from Guatemala in the first round.

While, Ashab Irfan is to feature in the $10,000 Life Time Dallas Open in the United States where he is drawn against second seed Nick Wall from England in the first round.

Asim Khan and Noor Zaman will participate in the $20,000 QSF 3 in Doha, Qatar where sixth seed Asim got bye while Noor is up against 9/16 seed Syed Azlan Amjad from Qatar in the first round.

Nasir Iqbal and Ammad Fareed will feature in the $5000 Dynam Cup in Japan. Besides, Tayyab Aslam is to play World Championship in Egypt the same month.