Pak squash players to feature in four international events

KARACHI: Six players of the country will participate in four international squash events next month.
According to details, Ibrahim Noorani is to play the $5000 Esporte Clube Pinheiros Open in Brazil where he will face sixth seed Ricardo Toscano from Guatemala in the first round.
While, Ashab Irfan is to feature in the $10,000 Life Time Dallas Open in the United States where he is drawn against second seed Nick Wall from England in the first round.
Asim Khan and Noor Zaman will participate in the $20,000 QSF 3 in Doha, Qatar where sixth seed Asim got bye while Noor is up against 9/16 seed Syed Azlan Amjad from Qatar in the first round.
Nasir Iqbal and Ammad Fareed will feature in the $5000 Dynam Cup in Japan. Besides, Tayyab Aslam is to play World Championship in Egypt the same month.
LAHORE: Former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Ghazanfar Ali has joined the Ghana hockey team as its head...
KARACHI: Eshaal Falcons Associates defeated Karbala Heroes by seven runs in a final over thriller in the 25th Dr MA...
SEVILLE: Real Betis won the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties in Seville after a...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s decade of dominance in the Bundesliga has fuelled calls for reforms to make the German top...
BARCELONA: Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points in the second set to battle past Australian Alex De Minaur on Sunday...
KARACHI: The Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan has suggested to the national sports federations to hire qualified,...
Comments