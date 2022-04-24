Sharjeel Memon. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday that former prime minister Imran Khan kept on lying when he had been in power, and this practice continues to-date.

While responding to the press conference by the PTI chairman, he mentioned that the sincere political parties of the country had adopted a constitutional method to oust Imran Khan.

Memon alleged that Imran Khan had lost his senses after being ousted from power, adding that he had launched an onslaught against the institutions. He said the PTI chairman had levelled allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan after his failure to tame it.

He said the democratically-elected government and the political parties stood with the constitutional institutions. He mentioned that no conspiracy had been hatched against Imran Khan as people had become hostile to the former PM.



He advised the PTI chairman that instead of doing politics on the basis of hatred, he should wait for the next elections. He said that Imran Khan shouldn’t compare himself with PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.