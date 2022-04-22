Sharjeel Memon replaces Saeed Ghani as Sindh's information minister

Information Minister Sharjeel Memon (left) and Saeed Ghani. — PPI/INP/File

KARACHI: Replacing Saeed Ghani, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has appointed Sharjeel Memon as the provincial information minister, a statement in this regard said Friday.

The ex-information minister, Saeed Ghani, will retain his portfolio of labour and human resources, according to the statement from the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet member as Imran Ismail had resigned from governorship a few days back.

The development comes a day after Memom — who has previously held the portfolio of information minister — was inducted into the cabinet following ex-transport minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah's removal.

The former transport minister was shown the door only a day after he announced that a consignment of over 120 diesel-hybrid buses had started their voyage from two Chinese ports to Karachi.

A provincial minister had to be axed to make room for Memon to rejoin the provincial cabinet, so Shah was shown the door, The News reported, as according to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the strength of the Sindh cabinet cannot exceed 18.