Sharjeel Memon gets portfolio of information department

Sharjeel Inam Memon took the oath on Friday after he was notified by the chief secretary a day earlier as part of the Sindh cabinet.

Memon, who is a Pakistan Peoples Party MPA from Hyderabad district, was assigned the portfolio of the provincial information ministry.

Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durani administered the oath to Sharjeel in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Governor House. The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and provincial secretaries. Chief Secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput conducted the ceremony.

On Thursday, the provincial government had de-notified Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah as a member of the provincial cabinet to make place for Sharjeel as the Constitution limits the strength of cabinet to 18. The portfolio of the Sindh information department was earlier with Saeed Ghani. After the re-allocation of portfolios, Ghani has retained the portfolio of the provincial labour and human resource department.