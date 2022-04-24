Electricity workers get Eid allowance

LAHORE : The management of Wapda and National Transmission and Despatch Company and Lahore Electric Supply Company have accepted the demands of All-Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA for grant of one-month pay as performance allowance on the eve of Eid-ul Fitr on Saturday.
The also accepted the implementation of the decision of the Federal Ministry of Finance for raising the Disparity Reduction Allowance of the employees @ 15% of their pay with effect from 1st March, 2022.
These decisions would be applicable to all employees working all over the country.
Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union announced the decisions of the management in a large meeting of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.
Large number of workers and trade union representatives attended the meeting.
He advised the workers to perform their duties as service to the nation and provide better service to electricity consumers and fully observe safety at work place.
Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Nausher Khan, Rana Shakoor, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mehar Jamil, Malik Zahid, Haji Liaqat Ali and other representatives of the union also addressed meeting.
The workers urged the Prime Minister to provide fuel to the generation power house to overcome serious load-shedding in the country at the earliest.
They also appealed to Untied Nation and
all freedom loving nations to stop the genocide of the struggling people of Kashmir, Palestine and India. They condoled the tragic killings of 33 worshipers in a mosque in Mazar e Sharif, Afghanistan.
