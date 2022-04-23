Virtual meeting: Saad briefed on Aviation ministry’s current, future plans

LAHORE: A high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday where he was briefed on aviation plans, the current situation and future strategy.

‘We will abide by the law and restore the institution, Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said, adding that no work will be done apart from merit and law, no political pressure will be put on you.

He instructed the officers to improve their efficiency and work in the larger interest of the department and reminded them that their past had been glorious, and they should use collective wisdom to revive the institution.

The Aviation Minister said: “I assure you that none of your legitimate works will stop. My priority is the officers who do their job honestly. Only hard-working officers can put the organization on its feet. I compare the world's best aviation models with you. Improve your skills here by adopting international best practices.”

“As the outsourcing of airports is a sensitive issue, please devise a procedure for it,” Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed the officers. People should not be mistreated at airports, waiting in long queues for clearance is not a matter of pride for us, he said. "Those who work abroad are benefactors of this country, create facilities for them and do not cause ridicule to them," Saad asserted, adding that PIA is the asset of Pakistan, we want a positive change in it. “The absence of private members of the Aviation Board for three years is regrettable. People who can improve the sector should be included in the Board soon."

Khawaja Saad Rafique sought a report on the performance of PIA within 24 hours by Saturday (today) and directed the concerned officers of the division, including DG Airport Security Forces and DG Civil Aviation Authority, to attend the meeting.