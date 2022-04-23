Robbers shoot dead food delivery man in Nazimabad

Robbers shot dead a delivery man of an online food delivery platform in Nazimabad on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Rescuers took the body of the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 30-year-old Syed Ahmed Ali, son of Ahsan Ali. Police said Ali was talking on his mobile phone outside his residence when two men arrived and snatched his mobile phone at gunpoint. While the robbers were fleeing on a motorcycle, the victim threw a piece of a concrete block at them. At this, one of the robbers shot and killed him.

Police said Ali was shot twice and the empty shells of the bullets were sent to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching. They were trying to obtain the CCTV footage to get help in tracing the suspects.