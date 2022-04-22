KP CM calls for early completion of uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday termed the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in the province as top priority and directed the quarters concerned to ensure physical progress on the schemes of public welfare.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on various development projects and public issues of divisional headquarters Abbottabad, said a handout.

Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, commissioner Hazara, deputy commissioner Abbottabad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan said that all the relevant departments, entities and local administrations would have to fulfill their responsibilities well in time to complete the ongoing development projects. He made it clear that in case of unnecessary delay or negligence in the timely completion of public welfare schemes, strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

In order to improve sanitation and solid waste disposal systems in all the major cities of the province, the chief minister directed the Local Government Department to prepare a way forward to outsource the services of sanitation and waste disposal and management systems.

Briefing about the upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, the forum was informed that the hospital had been upgraded from Category-B to Category-A Hospital and a project for the construction of a new building of the hospital has also been approved.

The chief minister also directed to resolve land issue for establishment of Multipurpose International Standard Indoor Gymnasium at Abbottabad further directing to immediately submit a summary for the acquisition of land for shifting General Bus Stand and Sabzi Mandi, Abbottabad, outside the city.

In order to improve and widen the main drain Abbottabad, it was decided that as a short-term measure, rehabilitation of the main drain would be carried out through Irrigation Department whereas progress on other components of the project would continue under the long term plan.

Similarly, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to resolve vehicular traffic issues in Abbottabad city. He said that a mass transit system for the cities of Abbottabad and Mingora was the need of the hour to overcome traffic congestion issues of the cities.

Briefing about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project Abbottabad, it was informed that this project would be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs12,926 million.