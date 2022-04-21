Admin issues two security alerts to Imran

Imran Khan arrives to address a public gathering in Karachi on April 16. Photo: Twitter/PTIOfficial

LAHORE: A day ahead of his first public meeting in the city at the Minar-e-Pakistan, the district administration has advised former prime minister Imran Khan to travel in a bulletproof vehicle with sunroof and windows closed.

The deputy commissioner in his letter also advised Imran against visiting Minar-e-Pakistan. He has also advised shielding the place of address with bulletproof glass shield. There should be a back-up electricity generator to avoid any untoward incident due to power shutdown.

He also advised the public meeting organisers to ensure no unidentified person enters the venue. Imran is all set to address the public meeting today after his ouster from power through a no-confidence move.

Earlier in the day, the administration had advised Imran to address the public meeting over phone due to security threats, but the PTI did not altere its plan. “The public meeting will start at 8pm,” said Ishtiaq Malik, one of the pioneer members of the PTI.

The PTI leadership claims that the public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan will be unprecedented and announce the departure of the incumbent government. The PTI has already held successful power shows at Minar-e-Pakistan and the one held on October 30, 2011 became the turning point in its struggle after which this party emerged as a major political force.



MNA Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Jalsa Committee to review arrangements for the public meeting. PTI leaders including MNA Hammad Azhar, MPAs Raja Yasir Humayyon, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musarrat Jamshed, Saadia Sohail and former Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar visited the venue to review the arrangements. On Wednesday, a rally of the PTI Youth Wing was organised from Nasir Bagh. The participants vowed to stand by Imran through thick and thin.

Addressing the rally, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said the April 21 meeting will bring good news for the nation and prove that the nation has rejected the ‘imported’ government. Shafqat Mehmood said the public meeting would be unprecedented, adding that those demanding immediate polls in the country are now running away from the demand. He said special arrangements have been made to facilitate the visitors as separate enclosures have been set up for women and families.