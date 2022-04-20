Imran Khan to speak at Twitter Space today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan will speak at a Twitter Space session today as part of the party's campaign to galvanise public support for early elections in the country.
The PTI has been holding rallies after the ouster of the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence motion earlier this month, saying the party has been removed by a foreign power.
According to a PTI statement, the party's social media team members Dr Arslan Khan and JIbran Ilyas will host the session at 10pm.
Meanwhile, the party is all set to organise another public rally in Lahore on April 21 (Thursday) at Minar-i-Pakistan. This would be the third jalsa after big power shows in Peshawar and Karachi.
