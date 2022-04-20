3 miners killed in Orakzai coalmine collapse

HANGU: Three coalminers died of suffocation while working inside the mine in Chappar Mushti area in central part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday.

Lower Orakzai Assistant Commissioner Naveedullah and Rescue 1122 District Emergency In-charge Bilal Afridi confirmed the incident and said that six miners were working in a coalmine owned by one Shaheen.

They said that the wall of a water tank built near the mine caved in and all the water went into the mine, collapsing the coalmine.

As a result, three miners identified as Shamshad Ali, Shoaibullah and Bakht Muneer died inside the coalmine. The Rescue 1122 team also rescued three miners Ahmad Khan, Farmanullah and Samiullah in injured condition. The dead and injured miners belonged to Swat and Shangla districts. The injured were shifted to the local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.